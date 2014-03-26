Welcome To The_Source.2.0!

I have decided to kick off a new version of my website that is more of a blog and less about the Open Source show that I produced from 2006 – 2011. This new site will feature how-to and project content and longer blog posts that don’t fit well in a single post on social networks. I would really like to keep a canonical record of some of the things I talk about here instead of spread out all over the place where it might disappear some day. I will also try to post my appearances on various shows so it will be easier to reference.

So, I hope you find the new site enjoyable and useful. If you have any suggestions for what you would like to see on the site be sure to let me know either in the comments or on Google+. You can still access the old content at archive.thesourceshow.org or by clicking on “Old Site” in the menu above.